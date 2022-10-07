Biden's student loan forgiveness application will go live any day now. Here's how to prepare

Tempura | E+ | Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Education has said its application for student loan forgiveness will go live in early October, suggesting it could be ready any day now. With legal challenges to President Joe Biden's historic move to cancel up to $20,000 in debt for millions of Americans mounting, experts say borrowers should move quickly when the form launches. "If a borrower receives forgiveness, they may get to keep it even if the court blocks the president's plan," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. Here are the steps you should take to get ready for the application.

1. Check if you qualify

2. Determine how much relief to expect

If you've concluded that your income level and loan type don't exclude you from the Biden administration's forgiveness, you'll next want to figure out whether you qualify for $10,000 or $20,0000 in relief. That comes down to whether or not you received a Pell Grant in your undergraduate years.

To learn if your financial aid package in college included a Pell Grant, check your account on Studentaid.gov. Again, under the "My Aid" section the grant should show up. Most recipients come from families with incomes of less than $60,000, Kantrowitz said. If you received the grant for only one year, you'll still qualify for the $20,000 in cancellation.

3. Compile a record of your loans

Before you apply for loan cancellation, experts say you should take screenshots and keep a record of your current loan amounts. That way you can make sure your new balance is accurate and that you got the full relief to which you're entitled. If there are any problems, you can take it up with your student loan servicer.

4. Contact your loan servicer (if needed)

If you have questions for your servicer about forgiveness, reach out as soon as possible, experts say. "Loan servicers are likely to be inundated with questions starting a few days before the deadlines," Kantrowitz said. You'll also want to make sure your servicer, as well as the Education Department, has the most recent contact information for you. You can make sure that data is current at StudentAid.gov.