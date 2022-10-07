CNBC Investing Club

These two key inflation readings next week will shape our investing game plan

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City.
Angela Weiss | Afp | Getty Images

The S&P 500 gained more than 1% this week, but it sure didn't feel that way after the market's big slide on Friday.  

More In Analysis

Here's why good jobs news is bad news for the Fed and the stock market
CNBC Investing ClubHere's why good jobs news is bad news for the Fed and the stock market
Zev Fima3 hours ago
Citi makes the case for buying Meta, as Reels monetization improves
CNBC Investing ClubCiti makes the case for buying Meta, as Reels monetization improves
Kevin Stankiewicz4 hours ago
3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Stocks under pressure, buying JNJ, AMD’s ugly preannouncement
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Stocks under pressure, buying JNJ, AMD’s ugly preannouncement
Krystal Hur5 hours ago
Read More