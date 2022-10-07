What Cramer is watching Friday — jobs data no help for Fed, AMD mixed reviews, Meta 'compelling'

A "We Are Hiring" sign is posted in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on August 17, 2022.
Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images
What I am looking at Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
- Stocks down. Bond yields up. The government's September employment report: Nonfarm payrolls up 263,000 versus 275,000 expected, jobless rate 3.5% versus 3.7% expected. While fewer-than expected jobs were added last month, the market seems to be saying that the data was not enough to deter the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates 75 basis points at its fourth straight meeting to fight inflation. Wage inflation: average hourly earnings up 0.3% in September, up 5% year over year — slightly higher and slightly lower than expectations, respectively.