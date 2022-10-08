CNBC Pro

Evaluating when and how this bear market may end

thumbnail
Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

Investors’ focus turns away from Fed speak and closer to Friday’s jobs report for clues
CNBC ProInvestors’ focus turns away from Fed speak and closer to Friday’s jobs report for clues
Michael Santoli
Feared stock market bottom retest is now underway
CNBC ProFeared stock market bottom retest is now underway
Michael Santoli
Assessing where the S&P 500 will bottom this time as it heads back toward June lows
CNBC ProAssessing where the S&P 500 will bottom this time as it heads back toward June lows
Michael Santoli
Read More