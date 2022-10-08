The 'Ice Bucket Challenge' funded a new ALS drug, but experts have varying opinions about its approval

Remember the "Ice Bucket Challenge" in 2014? All around the world, people were dumping buckets full of ice water on their heads and committing to donating money in support of a good cause.

The challenge was started by two people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly referred to as "ALS" or Lou Gehrig's disease, and helped raise awareness for the neurological condition.

And what you may not know is that the social media trend also raised $115 million in donations for the ALS Association.

The association invested some of the donation money into the development and trial of a drug for ALS, called Relyvrio, according to its press release.

This year, Relyvrio was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treatment of ALS.

"We thank the millions of people who donated, participated, and enabled us to invest in promising therapies like AMX0035 [Relyvrio] that will immediately help people living with ALS," Calaneet Balas, president and CEO of the ALS Association, said in the statement.

ALS is a rare nervous system disease that impacts the nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

In most patients, symptoms get worse over time, causing respiratory failure that leads to death within three to five years of the onset of the disease, according to Eufrosina Young, board-certified neurologist and ALS specialist at the Upstate University Hospital's department of neurology.

Relyvrio, in combination with other ALS treatments, can add nearly seven months onto patients' lives based on data collected from its trial, says Young. Patients are already calling her office, asking if they can add the drug to their treatment, she says.

"Risk for first hospitalization was measured at a 44% decrease in those that were receiving the drug," she notes, "These are very significant markers of disease progression."