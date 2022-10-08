Russian authorities say a truck bomb caused a fire and damage to key Crimea bridge

A general view shows a road-and-rail bridge, which is constructed to connect the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula, at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea November 26, 2018.

Russian authorities reported on Saturday that a truck explosion triggered a large blaze on the only bridge linking mainland Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

At 6:07 a.m. local time, Russian state-backed media cited the national anti-terrorism committee as saying that a truck exploded on the road traffic side of the Kerch bridge. The blaze set fire to seven oil tankers being carried by rail to Crimea, they added.

The Kerch bridge is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's prestige projects, built after the Kremlin annexed Crimea in 2014 to support its claims to the territory.

Images and videos shared on social media appeared to show the scale of the fire and damage. CNBC was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the reports and images.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.