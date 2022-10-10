CCTV Script 07/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 7, 2022.

It was the first time in 30 years of tracking the rental market that this phenomenon occurred in the third quarter, according to a new report by RealPage, a real estate data analytics firm.

According to the data, the net demand for rental apartments was negative 82,095 units in the third quarter, bringing the total to negative 47,143 units for the year. If there's negative demand, it means more people are moving out than moving in.

It is noted in the report that move-outs are in line with seasonal levels, while move-ins have slowed significantly. Data for the third quarter indicate a slight increase in vacancy rates to 4.4%, but the rate remains relatively low compared with historical levels.

In the third quarter, 119 of the 150 large U.S. metropolitan areas saw a decline in apartment demand. Several large cities have high "red light" rental demand.

These cities include Phoenix, Las Vegas, Orlando, Florida, Tampa, and others. With an average vacancy rate of about 1.5% in these locations, there has been a large increase in apartment vacancies.

Rents declined by 0.2% in September from a year ago, while they increased by 9% year-over-year, the first increase under double digits since summer 2021.

The slowdown in growth in the housing rental market may reflect a lack of consumer confidence, experts say. Seventy-six percent of 6,000 renters surveyed by apartment rental website Zumper believe the U.S. is in recession.

As a result of inflation and job instability, RealPage economist Parsons has noted that tenants are taking a wait-and-see attitude. The author believes that people are less likely to make major spending decisions when they have uncertainty about the future, such as moving out of their parents' home for the first time and renting a separate apartment on their own.

In terms of rental supply, new apartments are currently at a 40-year high, and the number of new homes on the market will peak before the second half of next year, so rents are unlikely to rise again quickly.



