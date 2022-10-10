CCTV Script 10/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 10, 2022.

Two Mississippi River Basin blockages near Stark Island and Memphis have been opened to one-way traffic under certain restrictions as of Sunday, according to the US Coast Guard. This means that the previous situation of more than 2,000 barges stranded on the Mississippi River due to low water levels will be somewhat alleviated.

It is a critical time in the United States for the transport of crops for the fall harvest. Traditionally, at this time of year, the majority of barges heading south along the Mississippi River transported harvested produce, while the majority of barges heading north carried fertilizer needed by farmers for the next season's planting.

Historically, soybeans, distillate fuel oil, and corn are the top three commodities transported on the Mississippi River. According to USDA data, single shipments of barges carrying soybeans are already 38 percent lower than normal due to lower water levels and narrower shipping lanes.

At the end of September, the freight price for a full barge load of soybeans on the Upper Mississippi River was about 33% higher than a year ago. And last week, barge companies had to stop taking immediate delivery orders for bulk commodities including metals, agricultural products, and fertilizers because of disruptions in some sections of the river.

The soybean cash basis, which reflects farmers' earnings, has sunk to its lowest level since 2003, according to a report from U.S. grain data provider GeoGrain.

With barge traffic hampered, many shippers are looking at alternative modes of transportation, such as rail and truck, but that means transportation costs will be much higher.

With normal water levels, a single barge carries the equivalent of 16 rail cars for dry cargo or 70 trucks. For liquid transportation, a single tank barge carries the equivalent of 46 rail cars or 144 trucks.

We can see that the cost of rail transportation is climbing.

Furthermore, manpower is also an issue. U.S. nonfarm payroll data show that about 11,000 jobs in this sector disappeared in September, the largest drop since 2009, except for the impact of the new crown epidemic in April 2020. This suggests that alternative transportation options will also be affected by the labor shortage.

Overall, 92% of U.S. agricultural exports come from the Mississippi River Basin. And in addition to exports, goods transported on the Mississippi River go to a variety of domestic industries in the U.S., from automobiles to appliances to grocery stores and restaurants.

Delays in the transportation of coal destined for power plants can drive up the price of electricity. Delays and blockages in agricultural shipments will also push up U.S. food inflation, which is already at a high level.



