CCTV Weekly Script 09/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's People of the Week for China's CCTV on October 9, 2022.

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng

In this edition of People of the Week, we begin with: British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng.

The new government of Britain is experiencing market turmoil just a month after taking office. Truss and Kwarteng made some adjustments to their controversial fiscal policy this week. Kwarteng said the government has abandoned the plan in the mini-budget to abolish the 45% top rate of income tax. Also this week, Truss spoke at the Conservative Party convention, pledging to strengthen fiscal discipline in the government.

Combined with the recent Bank of England bailout, this shift in tax reform has restored calm to the markets for the time being. The pound has recovered against the dollar, and UK government bond markets recovered. The situation, however, is not as optimistic as it appears.

The Truss government's credibility has been damaged as a result of this shift, according to many analysts. The Conservative Party leader has made reducing taxes and preserving growth the main theme of his election campaign, and that will play a critical role in determining whether the party wins the next election. Recent polls have shown that Truss's personal approval rating is lower than when Boris Johnson left office. A report by the Eurasia Group says there is a 25 percent chance that Truss will not make it through this year as prime minister.

Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud

This week, OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, announced that it will cut production significantly due to falling oil prices. And in an interview with CNBC, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said the purpose of OPEC+'s action is to be pre-emptive and proactive.

During that day's press conference, a small incident occurred. The Saudi energy minister not only refused to answer Reuters' question but also angrily accused the journalist of relying on "unorthodox sources" and ignoring official information.

Ray Dalio

After 12 years of searching for a handover opportunity, Dalio finally managed to hand over his voting rights and transfer control of the company to the operating board this week. He is also stepping down from his role as a co-chief investment officer and taking a backseat.

Dalio, 73, founded Bridgewater in 1975 and built it into the world's largest hedge fund, with more than $150 billion in assets.

In 2008, he was one of the first to predict the financial crisis. He believes that the Fed's increasing interest rates on top of inflation will result in stagflation, and Bridgewater has profited from shorting European stocks this year. LCH Investments reports that Bridgewater has made $52 billion for its investors since its founding in 1975, making it one of the most profitable hedge funds. Although Dalio left Bridgewater, he didn't retire, according to his LinkedIn article. In his words, he will continue to "play" the market, until the day he leaves the world.