Cramer's lightning round: BlackBerry is not a buy

Loading chart...

Moody's Corp : "They're such a good company, but there's been so little issuance for them to rate to begin with."

Loading chart...

BlackBerry : "I've been against them the whole way down. They're losing money."

Loading chart...

Novavax Inc : "I've been saying, 'sell this stock,' the whole way down. And I'm not done."

Loading chart...

Healthpeak Properties Inc : "It just simply isn't as good as Ventas ."