European markets continue sell-off, tracking global negativity

The Bank of England is set to introduce further liquidity measures as it seeks to ensure financial stability in the U.K.

It comes after the central bank on Sep. 28 announced a two-week emergency two-week purchase program for long-dated U.K. government bonds. It was designed to protect liability driven investment (LDI) funds from imminent collapse.

Now, the BOE has announced further measures to ensure an "orderly end" to its purchase scheme on Oct. 14, including increasing the size of its daily auctions to allow headroom for gilt purchases ahead of Friday's deadline.

