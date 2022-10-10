CNBC Investing Club

Here's why UBS's downgrade of Ford is misguided — and late

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Ford Motor Co. signage at the Washington Auto Show in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2022.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Ford Motor (F) shares plummeted Monday after UBS downgraded the Club holding — a call that strikes us as both belated and short-sighted given the stock's considerable slide since January. With a dividend yield north of 5%, the Club is sitting tight.

More In Analysis

3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Portfolio diversification, waiting on inflation data, Ford downgrade
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Portfolio diversification, waiting on inflation data, Ford downgrade
Krystal Hur3 hours ago
Cramer: The worry over Big Tech is overblown. Here's my view on each FAANG stock
CNBC Investing ClubCramer: The worry over Big Tech is overblown. Here's my view on each FAANG stock
Jim Cramer
These two key inflation readings next week will shape our investing game plan
CNBC Investing ClubThese two key inflation readings next week will shape our investing game plan
Jeff Marks
Read More