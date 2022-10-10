Multiple large explosions hit center of Ukraine's capital Kyiv for first time in months

Multiple explosions hit the center of Ukraine's capital Kyiv Monday, with reports of dead and injured, according to the city's emergency services.

It comes just two days after a blast destroyed part of Russia's Kerch Bridge, the only bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to convene a meeting of his national security council and has called the Kerch Bridge explosion a "terrorist attack" carried out by Ukraine.