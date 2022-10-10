Portugal’s new digital nomad visa just made working remotely from a European beach easier

Applications to Portugal's new digital nomad visa are set to open later this month.

When you think "digital nomad," you might immediately think about tropical destinations.

But the trend has also been growing in Europe, and Portugal just announced a new digital nomad scheme that will open for applications this month.

The government confirmed last week that from Oct. 30, workers from any countries that aren't part of the European Union or European Economic Area can apply for the remote work and residency visa.

Proof of tax residency, employment details, such as a contract, and evidence of workers' income will be required.

Applicants will also need to be earning at least four times as much as the Portuguese national wage. That is currently 822 euros ($798), so the minimum monthly income for digital nomads would be around 3,288 euros.