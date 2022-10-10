Zelenskyy will address an emergency G-7 meeting after deadly Russian missile strikes rock Ukrainian cities

"The morning is difficult. We are dealing with terrorists. Dozens of missiles, Iranian 'Shahids'," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram official account, referencing the Iranian-made Shahid drones increasingly used by Russian forces.

"Deliberate targeting of civilians is a war crime," Kyslytsya said, adding that Russian forces launched about 84 missiles against residential buildings, schools, museums, city centers and energy facilities.

"Today's strike killed at least 14 people and 97 were wounded," Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said during an emergency session before the international forum.

Cars are seen on fire after Russian missile strikes, as Russia's attack continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2022.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on Monday, calling it an "unacceptable escalation."

"The Secretary-General is deeply shocked by today's large-scale missile attacks by the armed forces of the Russian Federation on cities across Ukraine that reportedly resulted in widespread damage to civilian areas and led to dozens of people being killed and injured," a statement from his office read.

So far, the U.N. estimates that Russia's war in Ukraine has claimed more than 6,200 civilian lives and led to more than 9,300 injuries. The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights adds that the death toll is likely higher.

Monday's strikes were an apparent tit-for-tat retaliation for an explosion over the weekend on the Kerch bridge, which links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. The Kremlin placed the blame squarely on Ukraine and vowed a "harsh" response.

"They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. Destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia, kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app as the missile strikes across Ukraine became apparent.