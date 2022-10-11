CCTV Script 11/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 11, 2022.

Germany on Monday said it plans to urgently implement a 96 billion euro plan. This plan is proposed by Germany's expert commission and will be funded by the 200 billion euro energy bailout announced by the German government last month.

Specifically, the plan will be in two phases. First, the German government will make a one-off payment to households and small and medium-sized businesses for December of this year, for gas fee. The December relief would be worth 5 billion euros.

Second, a brake will be placed on gas and heating prices. The brake would reduce the gas price to 12 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) from March of next year to April 2024 on 80% of usage. For large industrial customers, a price brake of 7 cents is to apply to the procurement price from January 2023.

This plan comes amid rising energy costs and high inflation in Germany, which reached its highest level in 25 years in September at 10.9%.

In addition, a survey of nearly 600 German medium-sized companies conducted by the Federal Federation of German Industries in September showed that one in 10 medium-sized companies had reduced or even stopped production due to soaring gas prices; in particular, the chemical industry, which is highly dependent on natural gas, has begun to shift production to other regions or purchase from abroad.

Once the news of the aid plan came out, the shares of German energy-intensive companies have soared, including Covestro, BASF, etc., whose overnight share prices rose by more than 4%.

The expert commission said the plan both protects consumers and gives some room to encourage them to save energy. But some EU member states criticized Germany's move as a "maverick" and said Germany should work with other EU countries to limit energy prices.

The German government's new €200 billion energy bailout, combined with the €100 billion in support funds already allocated, makes Germany's subsidies far larger than those of other European countries.

The bailout plan will be achieved by raising debt. It has long been a constitutional requirement in Germany that the debt ceiling should not exceed 0.35% of GDP, but this was suspended in 2020 after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic. The German government hopes to use this time period to raise more debt to support this fiscal plan.

It is worth noting that Germany's borrowing costs are much lower compared to other countries in the Eurozone. Investors are concerned that if other countries follow Germany's lead and issue large amounts of debt to subsidize people and businesses, it will push up the overall debt level in Europe and may even lead to a debt crisis in some countries.

Some analysts pointed out that Germany's plan is not enough to make consumers reduce energy use, but instead may bring stronger demand. In addition, German companies will benefit from this plan, but companies in other European countries still face high energy prices, which will weaken their competitiveness. This goes against the idea of EU common market.



