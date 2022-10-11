Cramer's lightning round: Service Corporation International is a good stock to own

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
MGM Resorts International: "I don't really care for that group, but you know what, I think anything can bounce in that business."
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc: "I don't think that group is doing that well."
Rio Tinto PLC: "I do think that it represents great assets, but if the stock's going to reflect that in the near term, I don't know."
Tilray Brands Inc: "The cannabis space, it's still what I call too early."
PubMatic Inc: "It's so expensive. ... I think it's fine, not great, not bad."
Service Corporation International: "I think that that is a good stock to own."
