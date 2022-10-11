European markets head for lower open as global growth concerns persist

European markets are heading for a lower open on Tuesday as concerns persist over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks.

The region's markets closed lower on Monday as volatility continued to rattle sentiment. Along with concern over interest rate hikes from central banks and their impact on economic growth, markets in Europe were also watching developments in Ukraine after multiple explosions hit the center of Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

European shares initially followed negative global sentiment as investors bet that last week's U.S. jobs data will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive path of interest rate hikes. However, opening losses were all but erased by late morning.

Global markets are looking ahead to a key U.S. inflation print on Thursday and the beginning of corporate earnings season.

U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite index falling to the lowest level in two years as tech shares continue to be hit the hardest in this bear market because of spiking interest rates.