These 7 cereals do not qualify as 'healthy' according to the FDA’s new criteria

Food products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration must now meet certain criteria to be labeled as "healthy," following a new rule proposed by the agency on September 28.

And many popular cereals, including ones you may believe to be healthy, wouldn't fit under that label.

In order to be considered "healthy", products have to align with the FDA's updated Nutrition Facts label and the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans, according to its announcement.

The agency used cereal as an example to detail the new criteria.

For a healthy stamp from the FDA, cereals have to contain three-fourth ounces of whole grains and no more than 1 gram of saturated fat, 230 milligrams of sodium and 2.5 grams of added sugars.