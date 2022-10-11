CNBC Pro

Investors flooding into cash right now are making the wrong move, UBS says

thumbnail
Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
WATCH LIVE

More In Invest Like The Pros

REITs are suffering big time as rates rise, but there's opportunity in the carnage
CNBC ProREITs are suffering big time as rates rise, but there's opportunity in the carnage
Michelle Fox
Investors with a 60/40 portfolio may want to shift focus into fixed income now
CNBC ProInvestors with a 60/40 portfolio may want to shift focus into fixed income now
Carmen Reinicke
Morgan Stanley says these cash-rich companies are set up to 'weather a prolonged storm'
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says these cash-rich companies are set up to 'weather a prolonged storm'
Carmen Reinicke
Read More