Investors flooding into cash right now are making the wrong move, UBS says

Investors moving to cash could be making a costly mistake, according to UBS. Market volatility has prompted many to flee stocks, with some $89 billion pouring into money market funds the week through Oct. 5, the firm found. It was the largest weekly inflow into cash since April 2020. "We continue to advise against retreating to the sidelines, especially given the drag on cash from high inflation and the challenge of timing a return to markets without missing out on rebounds," UBS Global Wealth Management chief investment officer Mark Haefele wrote in a note Tuesday. That timing challenge can be evidenced by the 5.6% rally in the S & P 500 that occurred in just two days early last week, he said. The market had a dismal September , with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020 and the S & P having its worst month since March 2020. Historical data also suggests that waiting out the downturn can be riskier than investing, Haefele pointed out. "Since 1960, a strategy that waited for a 10% correction before buying the S & P 500, and then sold at a new all-time high, would have underperformed a buy-and-hold strategy by 80 times," he said. To position for long-term performance and mitigate for near-term risks, investors should take a selective approach to adding exposure, Haefele said. That includes choosing parts of the market that are more resilient in the event of slowing economic activity, such as health care and consumer staples. For diversification, seek uncorrelated sources of returns, like hedge funds and private markets. Long-term opportunities can be found in energy, food, the environment and technology, he said. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.