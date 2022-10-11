Jamie Dimon says Musk should 'clean up Twitter,' echoes Tesla CEO's bot concerns

Jamie Dimon appears to be a fan of Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter takeover.

"I hope Musk cleans up Twitter," the JPMorgan CEO told CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum, adding he thinks Musk should look into eliminating anonymous accounts from the site.

The remarks are Dimon's first specifically talking about the Musk-Twitter deal, which was revived last week after a fresh bid from the Tesla CEO to buy the social media platform at the $54.20 a share price they initially agreed on back in April.

In a CNBC interview at the JPM Techstars conference in London which aired Tuesday, Dimon echoed Musk's concerns about the number of spam accounts on Twitter, and said the company should give users more control over its recommendation algorithms.

"Why can't Twitter know who you are when you come on board, so they can eliminate all those people in the public square who are robots and emails and stuff like that?" Dimon said.

"Why can't they give you a choice of algorithms? As opposed to one that just jazzes you up," he added.

Musk has made no secret of his concerns with fake accounts on Twitter. In an April statement announcing his intention to buy the company, Musk spoke of "defeating the spam bot, and authenticating all real humans." He said he also wants to make Twitter's ranking algorithm open source and promote free speech on the platform.