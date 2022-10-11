Jim Cramer goes over the best and worst Q3 performers in the S&P 500

In this article CEG

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing stocks in the S&P 500 during the third quarter. "This is a harsh market with harsh criteria. Constellation Energy and Enphase can meet those criteria, but everything else in the winner's circle seems capricious, and the losers? Just not enough there to take a risk," he said. Winners

Constellation Energy Cramer said that the company is "perfectly crafted" for the ESG movement. Enphase "The stock is volatile, but it's been a great buy on every dip. I bet that continues," he said. Etsy Cramer called the company the Amazon of handcrafted goods. Netflix The company's stock should be able to continue gaining if Netflix doesn't botch the launch of its ad-supported tier, he predicted. Biogen Cramer said he has faith in the company's Alzheimer's drug, though he believes Eli Lilly's will be better. Losers

Charter Communications Cramer said that while the company's profitable, it's lack of growth means that its stock is going nowhere. FedEx The stock will likely be in the penalty box for at least three to six months after the company's recent earnings miss and warnings of a worldwide recession, he said. Lumen Technologies Cramer said he wouldn't touch this stock with a 10-foot pole. Catalent The Food and Drug Administration's inspection of the company's plant, which held up the distribution of Moderna's Covid booster, likely hurt Catalent stock's performance, he said. VF Corp Cramer said he has no faith in the apparel stock's ability to rally in the current inflationary environment. Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Eli Lilly.

