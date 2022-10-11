Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Jim Cramer goes over the best and worst Q3 performers in the S&P 500

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing S&P 500 stocks in the third quarter.
  • "This is a harsh market with harsh criteria," he said.

In this article

Cramer says Constellation Energy and Enphase are two of the winners in the S&P 500 during Q3
watch now
VIDEO2:2102:21
Cramer says Constellation Energy and Enphase are two of the winners in the S&P 500 during Q3
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing stocks in the S&P 500 during the third quarter.

"This is a harsh market with harsh criteria. Constellation Energy and Enphase can meet those criteria, but everything else in the winner's circle seems capricious, and the losers? Just not enough there to take a risk," he said.

Winners

  1. Constellation Energy

Cramer said that the company is "perfectly crafted" for the ESG movement. 

  1. Enphase

"The stock is volatile, but it's been a great buy on every dip. I bet that continues," he said.

  1. Etsy

Cramer called the company the Amazon of handcrafted goods.

  1. Netflix

The company's stock should be able to continue gaining if Netflix doesn't botch the launch of its ad-supported tier, he predicted.

  1. Biogen

Cramer said he has faith in the company's Alzheimer's drug, though he believes Eli Lilly's will be better.

Losers

  1. Charter Communications

Cramer said that while the company's profitable, it's lack of growth means that its stock is going nowhere.

  1. FedEx

The stock will likely be in the penalty box for at least three to six months after the company's recent earnings miss and warnings of a worldwide recession, he said.

  1. Lumen Technologies

Cramer said he wouldn't touch this stock with a 10-foot pole.

  1. Catalent

The Food and Drug Administration's inspection of the company's plant, which held up the distribution of Moderna's Covid booster, likely hurt Catalent stock's performance, he said.

  1. VF Corp

Cramer said he has no faith in the apparel stock's ability to rally in the current inflationary environment.

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Eli Lilly.

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com