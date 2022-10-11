This 45-year-old makes $39,000 a month selling vintage buttons as necklaces—and only works 20 hours a week

Nicole Tocci started flipping vintage Chanel buttons into necklaces in 2016. This year, she's brought in more than $352,000 from the side hustle.

In 2016, Nicole Tocci carefully removed the buttons off her vintage Chanel clothing, spent about three hours polishing them, added a hook and attached them to thin silver and gold chains. She started selling the pendant necklaces in her Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based tanning salon, Nikki Tans and at pop-up events. Their popularity eventually convinced her to build a standalone website for her side hustle, called One Vintage Button, at the end of 2020. In the first full year of business, the side hustle brought in $90,000, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It. This year, Tocci has already made $351,900 selling repurposed button necklaces, primarily sourcing her vintage finds from Chanel clothing. That's just over $39,000 per month, on average — and she only spends 20 hours per week on the side hustle, she says. "Sometimes, your intuition is dead-on right," Tocci, 45, tells CNBC Make It. "I started testing the necklaces at my boutique and gathering feedback from high-end clientele. I knew immediately that they were a winner."

Tocci says she considers her necklaces, which start at $145, a luxury item: "Each one is very unique. It's not like I have 30 of one button." Nicole Tocci

Here's how Tocci combines her business knowledge, fashion background and customer service expertise to run a successful six-figure side hustle:

From swimsuits to spray tans

Growing up, Tocci was her friends' styling confidante. In college, while studying fashion at Montclair State University, she worked in Nordstrom's swimsuit department. "Even though it was a part-time job, I think the foundation of what Nordstrom's believed in was so helpful for me in fashion and owning my business," Tocci says. "They teach you how to treat and follow up with customers and why they run their sales quarterly. I used a lot of what I learned in my businesses today." After graduating, Tocci worked a couple of sales jobs and ran a closet-organizing business for almost four years. But Tocci lost clients during the Great Recession in 2008, so she decided to pivot. It was a long process, but two years later, she finally used $30,000 from her savings to open Nikki Tans, a storefront for spray tans, styling and beachwear. Nikki Tans brings in up to $350,000 in revenue annually, Tocci says. "We're in an affluent area, so my clients tend to be fashionable, well-educated," she adds. "I think most of my clients look to me for fashion advice and feel that I'm a trendsetter."

How to build a button business

Tocci leveraged that trust to start One Vintage Button. Launching the side hustle cost roughly $40,000, she says, with the majority going toward sourcing Chanel clothing with unique buttons over the course of a year.

Tocci says the most difficult part of the business is finding inventory, so she constantly searches for new consignment stores to explore: "We have no control over how many [buttons] are coming in at one time." Nicole Tocci