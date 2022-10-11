Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown says he still likes Uber , despite the 10% plunge Tuesday after the Labor Department proposed a rule to change gig workers' classification . Jim Cramer explains why Taiwan Semiconductor dipped nearly 6% to hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley remains bullish on the chipmaker ahead of the company's analyst meeting on Thursday . Other stocks mentioned included Boeing and Intel .