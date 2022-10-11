CNBC Pro

Is it time to buy gold? Wall Street pros weigh in as prices fall

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

China's tech stocks are tumbling, but short sellers have a different sector in their sights
CNBC ProChina's tech stocks are tumbling, but short sellers have a different sector in their sights
Ganesh Rao3 hours ago
Wall Street is bullish on some corners of tech again, as Citi gives one stock 115% upside
CNBC ProWall Street is bullish on some corners of tech again, as Citi gives one stock 115% upside
Weizhen Tan3 hours ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO06:57
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Read More