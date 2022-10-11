Walmart+ could be worth $45 billion as estimated subscriber base grows, Morgan Stanley says

Walmart 's subscription business could be worth around $45 billion dollars alone as estimates show a jump in interest, according to Morgan Stanley. Analyst Simeon Gutman said the strength of Walmart+ may not be fully reflected in the stock's current trading value. The firm has a price target of $150 on the big-box retailer, which represents about 16% upside from Monday's close. "We're not sure the stock is getting full credit for Walmart's progress in growing membership and for the recurring income stream it generates," he said in a note to clients Monday. Gutman said Walmart+ could be worth $45 billion on a standalone basis, which would add about $17 to the company's share price if the service wasn't priced in on its current value. But he cautioned against suggesting Walmart+ should be valued at this specific number given it's unclear what the true worth is or what is currently priced in. Instead, he said it should simply be used as a way to show the potential underappreciation of the value that the service brings to the company. The service, which debuted in September 2020, includes free shipping on online purchases, free store deliveries and discounts at gas stations. Paramount Plus, the streaming service for the media conglomerate, was added in September for members . That addition is believed to have had an "immediate impact" and helped the record growth in September, though the survey did not suggest the additional alone was a reason for people joining, he said. Walmart+ is believed to have about 18.6 million subscribers after adding 1.8 million from the last estimate published in early September, according to Morgan Stanley's AlphaWise survey. That's the largest increase between month-to-month estimates since August 2021 – and about seven times higher than the average monthly growth between estimates from August 2021 to July 2022. Gutman said if the company disclosed the number of members who subscribe to Walmart+, the official data could provide upside for the stock. The analyst said he believed the data may be coming because leadership seems more willing to share details on the service in public comments as of late. Shares were up 2.3% during midday trading Tuesday. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.