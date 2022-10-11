Where stocks are finding some support ahead of Thursday’s inflation report

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. For as fragile as things look, with much talk of a central bank-currency-bond yield-economic "doom loop," the stock market hasn't found many sellers near the year-to-date lows the past couple of days. This could simply be a matter of short-term oversold conditions, a pause in the bond-yield surge and general hesitation ahead of a crucial-seeming CPI report Thursday. It's worth noting, nonetheless. There's some focus on the S & P 500's 200-week (1,000-day) moving average offering an excuse for some support here, as it did at the end of 2018. It's also the down-25% threshold from the peak. Below here we have the 3,500 level, which is exactly halfway between the Covid-crash low and the all-time high, and would essentially register the median historical decline for a recession-related bear market, though the average is a bit deeper. The index remains some 6% above its pre-pandemic peak. Hints of moderation in the Federal Reserve's stance from Vice Chair Lael Brainard's speech Monday are probably helping a bit. Nods to the risk of overtightening, the unknown lagged impact of hikes already in place and the chance that inflation should unwind further soon are welcome indications of flexibility and data-dependency. But the inflation data must cooperate to allow the Fed to exercise this potential flexibility. Value and small-cap stocks have been solid outperformers, with the real downside momentum coming from semis and still-expensive growth. It might seem as if value has had its run but on a longer-term scale it's still just clawing back decades of deep relative underperformance. Oversold markets can be treacherous in both directions, but the atmospheric conditions are at least in place for another snapback attempt before too long, if broader global market stress fractures don't open up too wide. Overall investor positioning is deeply defensive/bearish (see Deutsche Bank chart below), massive sums have been spent on put options, a huge haul of retail cash went into money market funds last week and seasonal factors should start getting friendlier. Earnings season will be noisy and hard to generalize about, most likely. Forecasts have come in a lot (S & P 500 consensus down 7 percentage points ex-energy since July), but it's unclear if that's enough. Commentary about 2023 will matter quite a bit. This is a very tricky spot; nominal growth has held up, but consumers are not yet strapped yet equities peaked nine months ago — and typically don't peak more than that far ahead of a recession. Market breadth has swung positive on the day, while energy (the favorite haven) lags a bit. Treasury yields have come in as the day has gone on, a sign of overseas bond selling giving way to a U.S. bid in fixed income. VIX is sticky in the low-30s, a pretty agitated state, and likely will stay inflated into/through Thursday's CPI report.