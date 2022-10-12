Amazon’s prudent Prime sales event kicks off holiday shopping

Club holding Amazon (AMZN) is attempting to ease the inflation burden ahead of the holiday season by offering fresh deals during its second Prime sales event of the year this week. The two-day Prime Early Access Sale is a strategic way for the company to shore up Prime membership , which currently boasts more than 200 million subscribers globally, and bolster sales in a sluggish economy. "Given the current macroeconomic environment we know that savings are even more important," Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani told CNBC Wednesday . "We wanted to allow our Prime members this exclusive 48-hour period for them to get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping," he added. The special sale, which runs from Oct.11-12, allows Prime members to score deals on a range of items, including homeware devices, electronics and clothing. The current event comes on the heels of Amazon's Prime Day in July , which generated record purchases. The July Prime Day event was its biggest ever. Amazon said Prime subscribers, who Ghani described as the "most engaged" Amazon users, bought 100,000 items per minute, resulting in more than 300 million items sold worldwide and savings of over $1.7 billion. Back in 2005, when the company launched Amazon Prime, it was focused on fast-and-free shipping. Since then, Amazon has expanded Prime offerings to include video, music, gaming and e-books. Most recently, "Thursday Night Football" has become a major subscriber catalyst. Amazon entered into an 11-year media rights agreement with the National Football League and started streaming the Thursday games in September, driving a record number of Prime signups. "We've been blown away by the reception of "Thursday Night Football," Ghani said. "It was the biggest prime time event for Prime Video in our history." On Tuesday, Evercore ISI reiterated its ranking of Amazon as its number 2 internet mega cap pick, behind club holding Meta Platforms (META). Amazon is "still arguably the single best, most successfully diversified asset in Net-land," Evercore analysts wrote in a research note. The Club take We believe Amazon's second Prime sales event of the year was a forward-looking decision by the company that will ultimately push customers to rack up purchases ahead of the holiday season. This could help offset pressure from potential supply snags that tend to accelerate during the holiday rush. During the Club's daily meeting Wednesday , Jim Cramer highlighted Amazon's diversified business model. For example, Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud business that captures the most market share in the sector, is doing "exceptionally well," Jim said. He also noted that Amazon's advertising revenue is holding up at a time when businesses are cutting back on ad spending. This online event isn't a reason to buy the stock here but we think shares of Amazon are attractively valued, which is why we rate the stock a 1 in our portfolio, meaning we see it as a buy at current levels. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AMZN, META. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A worker delivers Amazon packages in San Francisco, California, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is on through Oct. 12 to boost sales among cost-conscious consumers who are expected to start their holiday shopping even earlier this year. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images