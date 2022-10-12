CNBC Investing Club

Amazon’s prudent Prime sales event kicks off holiday shopping

Paulina Likos
A worker delivers Amazon packages in San Francisco, California, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is on through Oct. 12 to boost sales among cost-conscious consumers who are expected to start their holiday shopping even earlier this year.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Club holding Amazon (AMZN) is attempting to ease the inflation burden ahead of the holiday season by offering fresh deals during its second Prime sales event of the year this week. The two-day Prime Early Access Sale is a strategic way for the company to shore up Prime membership, which currently boasts more than 200 million subscribers globally, and bolster sales in a sluggish economy.

