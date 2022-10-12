LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets set to trade lower as growth slowdown fears loom; Bank of Korea decision ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets were poised to slip on Wednesday amid concerns over the global economy and ahead of the Bank of Korea's rate decision. Investors are also waiting for inflation data from the U.S. due later this week.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,345 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,380 — slightly lower compared with the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,401.25.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped fractionally.
South Korea's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 3% on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll. The Korean won last changed hands at 1,431.39 per dollar.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 shed 0.65% to close at 3,588.84 after hitting a multiyear low during the session. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.10% to 10,426.19, its lowest close since July 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 36.31 points, or 0.12%, to close at 29,239.19.
— CNBC's Carmen Reinicke and Sarah Min contributed to this report.
IMF cuts global growth forecast for next year
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth forecast for next year to 2.7%.
The prediction is 0.2 percentage points lower than its July forecast, and suggests that 2023 will feel like a recession for millions around the world.
– Karen Gilchrist