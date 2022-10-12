Asia-Pacific markets set to trade lower as growth slowdown fears loom; Bank of Korea decision ahead

Asia-Pacific markets were poised to slip on Wednesday amid concerns over the global economy and ahead of the Bank of Korea's rate decision. Investors are also waiting for inflation data from the U.S. due later this week.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,345 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,380 — slightly lower compared with the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,401.25.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped fractionally.

South Korea's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 3% on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll. The Korean won last changed hands at 1,431.39 per dollar.