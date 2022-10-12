These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list

The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the 2022-2023 school year and the total undergraduate enrollment. Notably, not one public school made it into the U.S. News top 10.

No. 1 best college in the U.S.: Princeton University

Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,321 2022-2023 tuition and fees: $57,410 Princeton University is a private institution with a campus size of 600 acres in the suburban town of Princeton, New Jersey. The Ivy League school offers highly-ranked graduate programs through the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs and the School of Engineering and Applied Science. Some famous alumni include U.S. President Woodrow Wilson, actress and model Brooke Shields, and former first lady and author Michelle Obama.

Top 10 colleges in the U.S. in 2022-2023