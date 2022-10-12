4 business casual staples to build your work wardrobe on any budget

When Casey Schow started his new job at Neighbor, a self-storage company based in Lehi, Utah, he figured he had to dress to impress.

It was hard to ditch the sweatpants he had grown accustomed to wearing the previous couple of months as he worked from home during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but he wanted to make a good first impression on his colleagues.

Schow chose a crisp button down and a pair of slacks for his first day in the office as Neighbor's PR and communications lead in June 2021.

Imagine his surprise, then, when Schow walked into the office and half of his co-workers were wearing T-shirts and flip-flops.

"It quickly became apparent to me that nobody actually cares what you wear in the office, as long as you're there doing the best work you can," Schow, 31, tells CNBC Make It. "I definitely felt overdressed, even though that outfit is something I would have worn to work every day before the pandemic."

Schow is one of countless Americans returning to the office and finding that dress codes have changed — a confusing transition that has spurred some companies to offer more relaxed guidelines on what employees can wear to the office and a lot of fashion questions that have left people scratching their heads.

Revamping your professional wardrobe can add up — but you can prepare for returning to the office without overspending by investing in a couple of key pieces that will help you nail the "business comfort" look.