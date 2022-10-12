CCTV Script 12/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 12, 2022.

While the Bank of England said it would expand its bond purchases, Governor Andrew Bailey stressed that the bailout would end on Friday. He reminded fund managers that they had only three days left to rebalance their positions.

UK 30-year Gilts fell in response to the initial central bank intervention at the end of September, but have gradually gone up recently and are now close to the 5.1% peak they hit before the BoE initially stepped in to shore up the market.

UK pension portfolio concerns the market. As a result of the sudden and sharp rise in Treasury yields, Treasury and swap assets held in these portfolios have suffered losses, as well as an increase in their leverage.

On Tuesday, Britain's Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) issued a statement, saying "a key concern of pension funds since the Bank of England's intervention has been that the period of purchasing should not be ended too soon, for example, many feel it should be extended to the next fiscal event on October 31 and possibly beyond, or if purchasing is ended, that additional measures should be put in place to manage market volatility."

Several market analysts believe that a two-week bond purchase operation is not sufficient. Pension portfolios are currently experiencing liquidity issues, however, recent increases in yield have made it more difficult for them to meet their targets.

According to Royal Bank of Canada analysts, the market is more concerned about the actual actions taken by the central bank than the statement itself. Although the maximum auction size was raised to 10 billion pounds in Monday's operation the BoE bought only 853 million pounds' worth of debt.

Governor Bailey stressed that the program was part of the BoE's financial stability operations, not a monetary policy tool. The hawkish remarks made investors worry that once the central bank ends its bond purchases on Friday, market instability will increase further.

The British pound fell against the U.S. dollar, giving up gains made earlier.

Investors believe that the key to market instability is still the Treasury's massive tax cuts. And whether the Truss government can rebuild credibility through the end-of-month release, and fiscal policy forecast report is the focus of market attention.

The UK Treasury has been emphasizing economic growth as its goal. However, this week Fitch Ratings downgraded the UK's economic forecast for 2023, arguing that GDP will fall by 1% next year.

Many investors are watching closely to see if the tension in the U.K. market will spill over into the U.S. market and have a ripple effect on global financial stability. As Tobias Adrian stated in a recent interview with CNBC, the current risk to global financial stability is indeed on the rise.

Tobias Adrian

The Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

"The financial stability risks that you're alluding to, those are very elevated, they are only higher in times of acute crisis, such as the 2008 crisis, the 2020 COVID crisis or the euro crisis. So yes, we are in a very, very stressed moment, we do hope that we will avoid a systemic event, but the likelihood is certainly elevated at this point. "



