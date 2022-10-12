CNBC Pro

Chart analyst Katie Stockton says short Tesla, sees a 'topping formation'

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

This stock is a better bet than even U.S. Treasurys, fund manager says
CNBC Pro This stock is a better bet than even U.S. Treasurys, fund manager says
Weizhen Tan
Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Josh Brown says the Fed has 'zero credibility' after big miss on 2022 rate hike forecasts
CNBC ProJosh Brown says the Fed has 'zero credibility' after big miss on 2022 rate hike forecasts
Jesse Pound
Read More