Cramer's lightning round: Western Union is not a buy

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Iridium Communications Inc: "You and I both know it's the right place."

Plug Power Inc: "It's losing money. And when a stock is losing money, it goes down."

Cameco Corp: "They did a really lousy deal with [Westinghouse Electric.] ... I would never have done that deal if I were them."

Western Union Co: "I used to believe in them. ... But they have no growth whatsoever. We can't own stocks that have no growth in a period of Fed tightening."

Roblox Corp: "It's a fabulous company, but it doesn't make money, and that's a problem."

