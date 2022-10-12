Cramer's lightning round: Western Union is not a buy

Loading chart...

Iridium Communications Inc : "You and I both know it's the right place."

Plug Power Inc : "It's losing money. And when a stock is losing money, it goes down."

Cameco Corp : "They did a really lousy deal with [Westinghouse Electric.] ... I would never have done that deal if I were them."

Western Union Co : "I used to believe in them. ... But they have no growth whatsoever. We can't own stocks that have no growth in a period of Fed tightening."

Roblox Corp : "It's a fabulous company, but it doesn't make money, and that's a problem."

