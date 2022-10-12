CNBC Pro

Credit Suisse says sell Boeing, citing bleak sales outlook in China

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Buy this defensive consumer stock as recession fears grow, Atlantic Equities says
CNBC ProBuy this defensive consumer stock as recession fears grow, Atlantic Equities says
Samantha Subinan hour ago
UBS upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line to buy, says shares can rally nearly 30% as bookings improve
CNBC ProUBS upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line to buy, says shares can rally nearly 30% as bookings improve
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Avoid this space stock poised to fall nearly 30% from here, Credit Suisse says
CNBC ProAvoid this space stock poised to fall nearly 30% from here, Credit Suisse says
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Read More