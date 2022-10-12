CNBC Investing Club

Disney's U.S. theme park ticket hikes point to continued strong demand and pricing power

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
A performer dressed as Mickey Mouse entertains guests during the reopening of the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, U.S., on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

More In Analysis

Wall Street is being shortsighted on Meta Platforms, ignoring things that can go right
CNBC Investing ClubWall Street is being shortsighted on Meta Platforms, ignoring things that can go right
Zev Fima2 hours ago
Amazon’s prudent Prime sales event kicks off holiday shopping
CNBC Investing ClubAmazon’s prudent Prime sales event kicks off holiday shopping
Paulina Likos2 hours ago
What to watch for this earnings season: Inflation, consumer health, dollar strength, oil prices
CNBC Investing ClubWhat to watch for this earnings season: Inflation, consumer health, dollar strength, oil prices
Paulina Likos4 hours ago
Read More