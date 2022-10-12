Harvard expert: The Twitter deal could be bad for Elon Musk—and for the rest of us

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Elon Musk's controversial bid to buy Twitter could be bad news — for both the world's richest person and the general public, a Harvard expert says. The pending $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform could financially damage Musk's other companies, keep his eyes away from crucial research and development efforts and negatively impact the country's public discourse, says Bill George, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic. "Twitter is a distraction that could keep [Musk] from what's really important," George, who has studied leadership failures over the past two decades, tells CNBC Make It. "And it could do society more harm than good." Musk's track record would seem to bode well for Twitter. From PayPal to Tesla and SpaceX, the tech billionaire had a hand in building some of the world's most influential and valuable companies. Musk could also represent a fresh start for the platform: Last year, Twitter dealt with a federal whistleblower complaint on privacy and content moderation, and reports that executives weren't doing enough to address content that sexually exploits children. George disagrees, saying bosses who lose sight of their beliefs and values — the subject of "True North: Leading Authentically in Today's Workplace, Emerging Leader Edition," a book George co-wrote in August — are often on track to fail in some way. Musk is at risk of falling into that category, he adds. Here's why, and what that failure might look like, according to George:

The deal could end up harmful to Musk

To date, Musk's work at Tesla and SpaceX has been extraordinary, George says: Tesla's suite of electric vehicles has pushed the automobile industry toward a greener future, and SpaceX made history by launching the world's first all-civilian spaceflight last year. Adding Twitter into the mix could prevent the tech billionaire from focusing on what he does best: "being the greatest inventor of our era," George says. Musk has already spent the past six months "getting distracted" by the acrimonious Twitter takeover he first proposed in April, George says. That includes months of litigation over Musk's attempt to pull out of the deal, which could soon come to a head: Last week, a Delaware judge ruled that Musk has until Oct. 28 to close his acquisition if he wants to avoid a trial. Tesla shares dipped to $223.07 on Friday, marking its worst week since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. The company's market cap is $674.11 billion as of Wednesday afternoon, down from $1.14 trillion at the beginning of April. "It's a sign he needs to focus more on Tesla. Its market cap is dependent on the company's rapid growth and his ability to invent," George says. Musk and Tesla didn't immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment. In May, Musk tried to quell concerns about him getting distracted by the Twitter deal, saying "Tesla is on my mind 24/7" during an investor call.

The deal could be bad news for everyone else, too