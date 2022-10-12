How to make inflation-protected bonds work in your portfolio as interest rates rise

It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio diversification amid market uncertainty, experts say.

Backed and issued by the U.S. government, investors can buy TIPS in five-, 10- or 30-year terms, with twice-annual payments based on the assets' value, which adjusts every six months with inflation.

However, bond values and market interest rates move in opposite directions, making TIPS values drop as the Federal Reserve has hiked rates.

More from Personal Finance:

How to avoid common and costly Roth IRA conversion mistakes

Social Security may offer largest cost-of-living adjustment in 40 years

The best year-end tax strategies from top financial advisors

As of Oct. 10, the iShares TIPS Bond ETF is down more than 13% year to date. However, TIPS have outperformed the S&P 500 Index , which is down nearly 24%.

"It's been a perfect asset in this environment," said certified financial planner Anthony Watson, founder and president of Thrive Retirement Specialists in Dearborn, Michigan.

TIPS — particularly TIPS funds with shorter average maturities — have offered a cushion amid double-digit losses for the stock and bond markets, he said.