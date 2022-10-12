Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Stocks dropped Wednesday following a September producer price index reading that came in higher than expected . Investors eagerly await more inflation data: The consumer price index report for September will be released on Thursday. Jim Cramer highlighted Moderna , whose stock popped more than 8% after the company announced a partnership with Merck to develop a cancer vaccine . The pros discussed PepsiCo which posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue Wednesday and closed up by more than 4%. Other stocks mentioned included Home Depot and Amazon .