LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine takes another pummeling from strikes, but its forces hold firm against counterattacks; Russia targets water, energy supplies
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukraine is dealing with the aftermath of another day of missile attacks,, with power and water supplies still damaged in many locations after critical infrastructure was targeted by Russia.
Air raid sirens sounded out across multiple regions in Ukraine again on Tuesday with the emergency services warning of more Russian strikes.
Those came early in the day, with both Lviv in the west and Zaporizhzhia in the south hit by missile strikes, giving Ukraine's authorities more logistical challenges to deal with and causing more casualties, a day after Russian attacks left at least 19 people dead and over 100 injured.
President Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Tuesday that, were it not for the additional strikes during the day, the Ukrainian authorities would have been able to focus on repairing and restoring water and energy supplies.
"If it wasn't for today's strikes, we would have already restored the energy supply, water supply and communications that the terrorists damaged yesterday. And today, Russia will achieve only one additional thing: it will delay our recovery a little," Zelenskyy said.
Russia's ramping up of missile strikes comes after it was dealt a blow last weekend when an explosion partially destroyed the Kerch Bridge that links the Russian mainland to Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Kyiv has not said whether it was responsible for the attack on the bridge, although the blast was widely seen as humiliating for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin.
Despite being subject to further missile strikes Tuesday, Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south continues with Ukraine's forces in the south consolidating gains and holding firm against Russian counterattacks, the army reported Tuesday night.
Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine are a ‘show of weakness,’ says former U.S. ambassador to NATO
Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine aren't a show of strength, but a "show of weakness" that reflects its inability to advance and seize Ukrainian territory, said Kurt Volker, a distinguished fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis.
"Putin's goal was to take over Ukraine, replace the government, have someone in Ukraine that was subordinate to Moscow. That's simply not going to happen," the former U.S. ambassador to NATO (2008-2009) told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday. "Ukrainians have made tremendous inroads taking territory back. This is the kind of thing that Putin has to resort to."
He said Russia's increasing aggression is an expected reaction to Ukraine's resistance.
Volker added that Putin will have more to lose than gain should he escalate the threat of nuclear weapons. Even the Russian military may not support Putin if he starts a nuclear war, he said.
Read more here: Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine are a ‘show of weakness,’ says former U.S. ambassador to NATO
— Natalie Tham
Ukraine takes another pummeling from strikes, but its ground forces hold firm
Despite being subject to further Russian missile strikes Tuesday, Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south continues, with its forces are consolidating gains and holding firm against Russian counterattacks, the army reported.
Ukraine's southern command issued an update on Facebook last night in which it said its forces continue "to control the situation in Southern Buh direction," referring to the Buh river in the west of the country that flows down to Mykolaiv on the southern coast.
Southern command said Ukraine's forces were "destroying the enemy's reserves, disrupting the control and logistical support systems of the Russian occupiers" there, as well as gaining a foothold in five liberated settlements.
It added that Russian forces had tried to counterattack Ukrainian positions in the Ishchenka area to the east of Mykolaiv "under cover of a massive missile attack across Ukraine" but that "the Russian invaders suffered losses and had to retreat."
"Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation launched nine strikes on the areas of invaders' manpower, weapons and equipment build-up in Beryslav and Mykolaiv districts," southern command said, claiming to have destroyed or damaged various Russian positions, vehicles and equipment.
It added that "the enemy conducts intensive aerial reconnaissance around 17 settlements along the front line and in the newly liberated territories and continues shelling the positions" of Ukraine's armed forces.
CNBC was unable to verify the information in the report.
— Holly Ellyatt
Ukraine struggles to restore water and energy supplies after more strikes
Ukraine is dealing with the aftermath of another day of missile attacks, with power and water supplies still damaged in many locations after critical infrastructure was targeted by Russia.
Air raid sirens sounded out across multiple regions in Ukraine again on Tuesday, with the emergency services warning of more Russian strikes.
Those came early in the day, with both Lviv in the west and Zaporizhzhia in the south hit by missile strikes, giving Ukraine's authorities more logistical challenges to deal with.
President Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Tuesday that, were it not for the additional strikes during the day, the Ukrainian authorities would have been able to focus on repairing and restoring water and energy supplies.
"Restoration works are taking place quite quickly and efficiently throughout the country," he said.
"If it wasn't for today's strikes, we would have already restored the energy supply, water supply and communications that the terrorists damaged yesterday. And today, Russia will achieve only one additional thing: it will delay our recovery a little," he added.
Russia's Ministry of Defense openly admits targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, making Ukraine's population vulnerable as the winter approaches.
— Holly Ellyatt
Ukraine's general prosecutor says bodies of 78 civilians found in mass graves in Svyatohirsk and Lyman
Ukraine's general prosecutor says investigators found the bodies of 78 civilians in mass graves in the recently occupied cities of Svyatohirsk and Lyman.
In Svyatogorsk, investigators exhumed the bodies of 34 people, some of them with signs of violent death including, gunshot wounds, fractures of ribs and skulls and mine-blast injuries.
Another 44 bodies were found, the youngest appearing to be only a year old, in a separate burial site.
The bodies were sent to Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region in order to establish the causes of death.
— Amanda Macias
Putin will not likely use nuclear weapons, says Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden does not think Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons in spite of repeated threats to do so.
"Well, I don't think he will," Biden said in an interview with CNN which was aired on Tuesday. "But I think that it's irresponsible for him to talk about it."
The U.S. leader also said he believes the Russian leader has committed war crimes in Ukraine.
"I think [Putin] thought ... he was going to be welcomed with open arms," he said referring to referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"I think he just totally miscalculated it."
— Lee Ying Shan, Emma Kinery
G-7 leaders promise to back Ukraine against Russian aggression for 'as long as it takes'
Leaders of some of the world's largest economies reiterated their commitment to Ukraine and condemned Russia's escalating aggression, vowing to back Ukraine for "as long as it takes."
"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the G-7 group of nations said in a statement released after wrapping up an emergency meeting they conducted virtually. "We are committed to supporting Ukraine in meeting its winter preparedness needs."
"We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime," the group said. "We will hold President [Vladimir] Putin and those responsible to account."
U.S. President Joe Biden affirmed the group's stance in a tweet following the meeting. He said that he and the G-7 leaders will keep their "unwavering commitment to hold Russia accountable for its war and support Ukraine for as long as it takes."
— Emma Kinery
'Putin is failing in Ukraine,' NATO chief says
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent missile strikes across Ukraine and said the attack shows Moscow's desperation to regain its footing as Ukrainian forces continue a stunning counteroffensive.
"President Putin is failing in Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters.
He added that Putin's attempts to annex additional portions of Ukraine, reckless nuclear rhetoric and a partial mobilization of additional troops were also examples that "this war is not going as planned."
"NATO stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes, Stoltenberg said, adding that allies will discuss additional security assistance for Kyiv at this week's defense ministerial.
— Amanda Macias
Russia lashes out at Ukraine, but it's ill-equipped to continue the war
Russia has dramatically ramped up its missile attacks on Ukraine in the last 48 hours, but experts say the country is running out of options — as well as supplies and munitions — on the battlefield.
Air raid sirens were once again sounding out across multiple regions in Ukraine Tuesday, with emergency services warning that more Russian strikes were highly likely. Ukrainian officials reported that energy infrastructure in the western city of Lviv had been hit earlier, while the city of Zaporizhzhia in the south was also targeted this morning.
The latest strikes come a day after a series of Russian attacks — launched in response to the bombing last weekend of Russia's prized Kerch Strait bridge to Crimea — hit various Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv. The strikes left at least 19 people dead and over a hundred injured, the emergency services said.
Despite Moscow's recent show of strength in the last day or so, experts say Russia's forces are looking increasingly desperate and ill-equipped.
Read more here: Russia unleashes its anger on Ukraine with brutal strikes — but it has big problems on the battlefield
— Holly Ellyatt
Russia continues to pound Ukraine's energy infrastructure
Parts of Ukraine are still struggling with power outages as Russia says it is continuing to target energy infrastructure across the country.
President Zelenskyy said overnight that several hundred settlements remained without electricity after missile attacks yesterday and that authorities had made it a priority to restore power. Officials in Lviv, a major city in the west of Ukraine, reported more power outages Tuesday after Russian missiles targeted the city and wider region's energy infrastructure.
"Missile attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv. Part of the city is again blacked out," Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the Telegram messenger app.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kulebahas said such attacks were "creating unbearable conditions for civilians."
Russia openly admits targeting such facilities.
On Tuesday, the country's defense ministry issued a military update on Telegram stating that its forces continue to launch "massive" attacks "using high-precision long-range air and sea-based armament at the facilities of military control and energy system of Ukraine."
— Holly Ellyatt