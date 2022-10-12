Ukraine takes another pummeling from strikes, but its forces hold firm against counterattacks; Russia targets water, energy supplies

Ukrainian soldier Viktor, 35, checks his heavy machine gun at a position along the front line in the Mykolaiv region on October 5, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Despite being subject to further Russian missile strikes Tuesday, Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south continues, with its forces are consolidating gains and holding firm against Russian counterattacks, the army reported.

Ukraine's southern command issued an update on Facebook last night in which it said its forces continue "to control the situation in Southern Buh direction," referring to the Buh river in the west of the country that flows down to Mykolaiv on the southern coast.

Southern command said Ukraine's forces were "destroying the enemy's reserves, disrupting the control and logistical support systems of the Russian occupiers" there, as well as gaining a foothold in five liberated settlements.

It added that Russian forces had tried to counterattack Ukrainian positions in the Ishchenka area to the east of Mykolaiv "under cover of a massive missile attack across Ukraine" but that "the Russian invaders suffered losses and had to retreat."

"Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation launched nine strikes on the areas of invaders' manpower, weapons and equipment build-up in Beryslav and Mykolaiv districts," southern command said, claiming to have destroyed or damaged various Russian positions, vehicles and equipment.

It added that "the enemy conducts intensive aerial reconnaissance around 17 settlements along the front line and in the newly liberated territories and continues shelling the positions" of Ukraine's armed forces.

CNBC was unable to verify the information in the report.

— Holly Ellyatt