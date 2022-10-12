Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Digital World, Victoria's Secret and more

The social media app will be developed by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG).

Check out the companies making headlines after-hours.

Digital World — The company aiming to take public Truth Social, Donald Trump's media company, surged 8.7% on news of Google approving the media company's app for the Play Store. It marks a reversal as the app was previously blocked.

Victoria's Secret — Shares of the women's clothing retailer climbed 3.1% after it said that earnings in its latest quarter would end at the higher end of previous estimates, and reaffirmed its sales guidance.

Applied Materials — The semiconductor equipment manufacturer shed 1.7% after warning that fourth-quarter revenue and earnings would miss analyst estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter ending October 31.

Duck Creek — Shares of the insurance technology company jumped 6.6% after fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations. Revenue was up 14% from the same period a year ago, while losses from operations shrunk.

