CNBC Investing Club

Wall Street is being shortsighted on Meta Platforms, ignoring things that can go right

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
The Meta Quest Pro headset during the virtual Meta Connect event in New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Club holding Meta Platforms (META) seems to be a hated stock on Wall Street no matter what it does.

More In Analysis

Amazon’s prudent Prime sales event kicks off holiday shopping
CNBC Investing ClubAmazon’s prudent Prime sales event kicks off holiday shopping
Paulina Likos22 min ago
What to watch for this earnings season: Inflation, consumer health, dollar strength, oil prices
CNBC Investing ClubWhat to watch for this earnings season: Inflation, consumer health, dollar strength, oil prices
Paulina Likos3 hours ago
3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Wall Street's bounce, small buy, reviewing analyst notes
CNBC Investing Club3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Wall Street's bounce, small buy, reviewing analyst notes
Krystal Hur4 hours ago
Read More