Alphabet, Moderna and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific names. Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management explains why he owns the tech giant Alphabet and deems it a long-term hold. Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone highlighted the reasons why Blackstone is well discounted and a buy. Finally, Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital suggests keeping Moderna in your portfolio. He says if the biotech stock declines further, he plans to buy more.