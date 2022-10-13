'Black Friday is here': Holiday sales are already on, with record-breaking deals

Amazon's "Prime Early Access Sale" may be over, but the discounts have only just begun.

"Black Friday is here," said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com, as sales traditionally rolled out on the Friday after Thanksgiving Day start earlier this year.

In addition to Amazon, big-name retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy are also getting a jump on the holiday shopping season with discounts on all types of gifts.

With year-end sales starting earlier, retailers are hoping to lure shoppers with promotions well ahead of the traditional holiday shopping season, as consumers become increasingly concerned about higher prices.

Contrary to shoppers' inflation-era fears, discounts this year are actually expected to hit record highs for categories such as electronics, toys and computers, according to Adobe's online shopping forecast.

Excess inventory is playing a role in the price cuts, said Deborah Weinswig, founder and CEO of Coresight Research. "There is a glut of inventory and it underscores the widespread expectation of a highly promotional fourth quarter," she noted.

Look for retailers to experiment with pricing strategies, as well, Weinswig predicted, including more discount codes and bundled offers.