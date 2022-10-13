CCTV Script 13/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 13, 2022.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI increased 0.3% in September and advanced 7.2% from a year earlier, which was broadly in line with market expectations.

Two-thirds of the increase in the PPI came from the service sector, such as travel, lodging, retail food, medical care, etc. Market reaction to this PPI data was relatively calm, with the three indices only slightly down by the end of the day.

In this regard, some analysts said that the market had already anticipated inflation to remain high for some time. They also know that the Fed will continue to raise interest rates to curb inflation. In fact, investors are more concerned with the September consumer price index, or CPI, which will be released soon.

Economists expect the headline CPI rose 0.3% in September, up from 0.1% in August, according to Dow Jones. That would mean inflation was running at an annual pace of 8.1%, down from 8.3%. Excluding food and energy, CPI is expected to have risen 0.4%, down from 0.6% in August. But the annual rate of 6.5% core inflation is expected to be higher than the 6.3% in August.

For the CPI data, we need to pay extra attention to the increase in rent.

The market is probably near its peak, but I do not anticipate a swift return to lower numbers owing, in part, to the persistence of rental inflation, noted Michael Feroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Two key measures of rental prices: owners' equivalent rent and rent of primary residence, both rose 0.7% in August from a year earlier, while year-over-year increases reached their highest levels since 1986. Deutsche Bank expects both indicators to rise another 0.7% when they are released tonight.

Housing accounts for about one-third of the overall CPI "basket" and an even larger share of the core CPI. Bank of America expects services inflation, which accounts for 40% of the CPI, to rise 0.5% from last month, driven by the rise in housing costs.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller reinforced the thought that rental prices are key factors for the ultimate path of US inflation. He stressed last week that he's closely watching shelter inflation "in determining" his outlook for US inflation. He went on to say that "unfortunately, the message is that shelter inflation will likely remain high for several months."

The latest CME federal interest rate futures show that the market sees an 84.8% probability that the Fed will raise rates by another 75 basis points at its early November meeting.

Many economists say that inflation in the U.S. has not yet peaked: supply-side risks remain. OPEC+ production cuts will bring uncertainty to energy prices, plus the impact of Hurricane Ian will take some time to show.



