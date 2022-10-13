CNBC Pro

The market for EV tech is revving up — and it's a good time to cash in on these stocks, Citi says

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Future of Energy

Goldman says these 'cheap' global stocks are set to win in the short and long-term
CNBC ProGoldman says these 'cheap' global stocks are set to win in the short and long-term
Weizhen Tan
This under-the-radar solar stock can rally 41%, HSBC says
CNBC ProThis under-the-radar solar stock can rally 41%, HSBC says
Carmen Reinicke
This solar power stock could double as more people install panels, Northland says
CNBC ProThis solar power stock could double as more people install panels, Northland says
Alex Harring
Read More