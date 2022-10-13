Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a Covid-19 stimulus—maybe even you. Here's what to know

Around 10 million Americans may still be eligible to receive a Covid-19 stimulus check, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Individuals with little to no income, who are not required to pay taxes, can complete a simplified tax return to receive compensation, says the agency.

Americans who meet this criteria must fill out and submit the information by November 15.

Additionally, taxpayers who didn't meet the deadline on April 15, now have an extension until October 17.

Those who may qualify can fill out and submit a tax return on the Internal Revenue Service's site.