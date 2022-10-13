Cramer shares personal stories about the perils of market timing: You must be right twice

Do we stay in the stock market, or do we fold? I know it's hard to watch the market get whipsawed again on yet another hotter-than-expected inflation report. The numbers out Thursday morning are telling the Federal Reserve that they have more work to do to control spiraling prices. In fact, expectations are for a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate increase when the Fed meets next month. Expectations for a fifth 75-basis-point hike in a row are even starting to bubble up for the December meeting. I am here to tell you that we are not folding. We're going to stay invested with a decent chunk of cash—7% right now in the Investing Club portfolio. That's because we don't know when the Fed is going to win its battle against inflation — and by the time we do, the upward move, the beautiful bullish move that we all expect, would have already happened. That's just the way it is. I am sure there are some hedge fund managers lucky enough to time this one perfectly; they will have dodged, or claimed to have dodged, this nasty decline and are going to commit right before lift-off on the other side. I am sure there will be someone who will claim to have done it. We'll probably see them on CNBC. But let me tell you it's mighty hard to do so, and most will be dissembling. Market timing is a fool's game because you have to know when to get out and then you have to know when to get back in. Let me tell you a quick story about how it really works. I also shared it on the Club's October "Monthly Meeting" on Thursday. Back in 1987, before the crash, my then wife, Karen Cramer, was working at a now-defunct firm, which will remain nameless, running the trading desk. She was given orders to sell millions of shares of stock at defined prices by her overlords. They were on a plane going around the country trying to take their company public. When Karen tried to offer stock, meaning sell it on the offering side, there were no bidders no matter how low she went, until she was told to cancel the orders because the bosses didn't want to give away their stocks. She grew quite depressed because she knew that something very bad must be lurking out there, or there would be buyers at least at some prices. She had no idea what it was but she was sure it was something. We were living together – and on the second night of when her frustration was building, without telling me any of the stocks they were trying to sell, she said that there were no real bids in the market for any merchandise, that the prices were all phony that I saw on the screen and that they would not hold up under any real onslaught. I said at the time that this was too difficult to believe. The market was unsteady but there had to be buyers. She said no there weren't. She was adamant that things were about to crash, and she used that word, crash. But she had no idea why. She said she felt so certain that she had to go to her old boss, at a place where we first met, and asked him what to do. She wanted to let him know. Rather than being grateful, he was dismissive. He assured her everything was fine, just fine and that she was being overly dramatic, something she never was. She looked at me after the meeting, and she was downcast that she was given the brush off. Still, she reiterated, "You must sell everything tomorrow." I said that she had just met with the most brilliant market mind in America, one we both trusted more than anyone, and we were going to buck him? She said, "Yes we are. He isn't in the real world with me. He doesn't see what I see." And so I did it. I sold everything. No explanation. I just did it. Three days later, the stock market crashed. I was in cash for the crash. It made my career. Genius? I would say lucky. But that's not why I tell the story. I tell it because that was only one part of the equation. The second one, the untold one, was that you had to get right back in because the sell-off was based on nothing other than something stupid called portfolio insurance where sellers overwhelmed buyers. It was a trading call and Karen made it. I didn't get back in. Or at least not fast enough. I missed the easiest 30% you could possibly make because I thought the market was unsafe. It wasn't. If I stayed in or bought more, I would have been better. Now, here's another quick story. Back in 2007, I knew to tell everyone to get out before still one more crash. So, I told the audience of the "Today" show no less, to get out of the market if they needed the money in the next five years. It was, in retrospect, a brilliant call as the market was almost cut in half. But I was reviled by those who owned stock and by those who sold stock because three years later the market was above where it fell in 2007. I remember reading an article by Warren Buffett about how terrible it was to sell stocks and you should just have stayed the course. Who is right? The guy who dodged two crashes, or the guy who got in and took advantage of them. I can tell you that as much as I would like to sell everything right now because it's so painful to go to work every day, we are not in a 1987 moment, where it was better to be lucky than good as there was nothing wrong with the economy, just the market. Nor are we in 2007, where things really were falling apart. In both cases, you had to get back in. Sure, in 1987 it was the mechanics of the stock market and the economy was fine. In 2007, the economy was falling apart. Now? The Fed is going to break inflation. But we don't know from what level the inflation will be broken. I fear it will be like 1987, when I didn't get back in or 2007, where I will be blamed for getting you out and not back in. It's far better to just run a diversified portfolio, with some cash, try to sell where you can if you need to, and try to buy opportunistically when you are able to. Because the moral of those stories: You must be right twice. And that's nearly impossible. In my experience, it's a lot easier to take the pain and stay the course. 