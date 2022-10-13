CNBC Investing Club

Cramer shares personal stories about the perils of market timing: You must be right twice

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Jim Cramer at the NYSE, June 30, 2022.
Virginia Sherwood | CNBC

More In Analysis

Disney's U.S. theme park ticket hikes point to continued strong demand and pricing power
CNBC Investing ClubDisney's U.S. theme park ticket hikes point to continued strong demand and pricing power
Kevin Stankiewicz
Wall Street is being shortsighted on Meta Platforms, ignoring things that can go right
CNBC Investing ClubWall Street is being shortsighted on Meta Platforms, ignoring things that can go right
Zev Fima
Amazon’s prudent Prime sales event kicks off holiday shopping
CNBC Investing ClubAmazon’s prudent Prime sales event kicks off holiday shopping
Paulina Likos
Read More