CNBC Pro

Even the 'inflation is peaking' narrative is in doubt, drowning out decent earnings

thumbnail
Bob Pisani@BobPisani
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Is Meta a stock to buy or dodge? Two tech investors face off
CNBC ProIs Meta a stock to buy or dodge? Two tech investors face off
Weizhen Tan29 min ago
Goldman Sachs favors Tesla and another big automaker even during an economic slowdown
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs favors Tesla and another big automaker even during an economic slowdown
Ganesh Rao
watch now
Watch CNBC's full interview with Jake Dollarhide and Paul Meeks on their bull-or-bear case for Meta
watch now
VIDEO14:33
CNBC ProWatch CNBC's full interview with Jake Dollarhide and Paul Meeks on their bull-or-bear case for Meta
Read More