Jan. 6 committee hearing to reveal new evidence, look at Trump's state of mind during riot

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is set to take a broader look Thursday at the plot to overturn former President Donald Trump's loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The committee's ninth public hearing, set for 1 p.m. ET, could be its last investigative presentation in the ongoing probe. The hearing comes less than four weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The panel is investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent mob of Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, where a joint session of Congress had convened to confirm Biden's electoral victory over Trump. The rioters fought through lines of police officers and entered the building, forcing lawmakers to flee their chambers for safety.

A committee aide said Thursday's hearing will examine events that took place before, during and after the riot itself, with a particular focus on Trump's state of mind and his level of involvement with the scheme to challenge the election results, NBC News reported. The nine-member panel will seek to contextualize those plans, while providing new information and witness testimony, the aide said.